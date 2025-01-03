Laverne Cox has left her role as the host of E!'s live red carpet coverage after three years.

Laverne Cox leaves her role as host of E!'s red carpet coverage

The 52-year-old actress has conducted the network's pre-show interviews for the Golden Globes, Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and other major Hollywood events since January 2022 but announced on Thursday (02.01.25) that she is leaving her role to star in a new comedy series 'Clean Slate'.

Alongside a video montage of clips of her coverage on the carpet, she wrote on Instagram: “With an incredible amount of gratitude I've decided not to return as host of #LiveFromE's red carpet coverage. I’m so incredibly proud of the work we did over my three year tenure.

“These moments are a reminder to me of what an incredible privilege it has been to talk to some of the world's greatest artists about their work, navigating the pressures of success, etc.

“I'm so excited to keep growing, evolving and exploring great opportunities as an actress, artist, host and speaker. I hope you'll all continue to go with me on my evolving journey."

The 'Orange is the New Black' star's post highlighted the "Legends, Looks and Love" from her hosting stint and included moments with the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Andrew Garfield, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain and Kylie Minogue.

There was also a reunion with Danielle Brooks and the montage ended with a tearful bonding session with 'Baby Reindeer' star Nava Mau.

Growing emotional as they hugged, Laverne told her fellow trans actress: “I’m supposed to keep it together, I’m the host. I’m so proud of you.”

Laverne will not be covering the carpet for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (06.01.25) and instead American entertainment reporter Zuri Hall and comedian Heather McMahan will host the 'Live from E!: Golden Globes'.