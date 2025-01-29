Martha Stewart is determined to encourage women to "feel good" about themselves.

Martha Stewart is supportive of other women

The 83-year-old TV star - who features in a new campaign for MAC Cosmetics - has revealed that she wants other women to feel "proud" of themselves and their appearance.

Martha told PEOPLE: "It's no good running around feeling unsure of oneself, or not believing that you can get a job done in the right way, so, I constantly try to get people to just step up, step up to the job and feel good, and be proud of the result."

Martha took some "selfie-like" photos as part of the MAC Cosmetics campaign, and the TV star has admitted to loving her look in the pictures.

She shared: "I love what I look like in these pictures. They're almost selfie-like.

"This fabulous nude colour lipstick really makes the face. It's a beautiful colour."

Martha previously encouraged other women to "challenge" themselves.

The writer appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2023, at the age of 81, and Martha wants other women of a similar age to adopt the same "fearless" approach to life.

She wrote on Instagram: "I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue! My motto has always been: “when you’re through changing, you’re through,” so I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless - those are all very good things, indeed. (sic)"