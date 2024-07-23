Melissa Gorga stays out of the sun to benefit her skin.

The 45-year-old reality star - who has 18-year-old Antonia with husband Joe - is very "anti-sun" when it comes to her complexion and is trying to encourage her daughter to adopt the same attitude.

She told PageSix: "My friends giggle at me. I am that girl that will not allow my face in the sun, like I’m so anti-sun on the face. It’s crazy. If the sun is hitting my skin, I start to have like a panic attack. My friends giggle at me and they cannot believe how great I am with that, and I don’t let any slips happen.

"I’m trying to tell my daughter that right now because she’s at that age where she’ll lay out in my backyard with oil all over her and I’m like, ‘Please believe me! Just listen to me!’ And I try to tell her all the time."

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star previously explained that wearing less makeup was her secret to looking as "youthful" as possible and insisted that skincare was the most important part of her beauty regime.

She said: "Everyday makeup for me, especially in the summer, includes a tinted moisturiser. Less is more for me, especially as I get older because you look more youthful with less makeup on.

"Skin care is the most important thing. “If your skin is great, you can work on anything else — you can get your eyebrows done, you can get your hair done — and you don’t have to get the $250 eye cream; you can get one at CVS that’s just as good."