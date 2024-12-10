Miley Cyrus has purchased the vintage Bob Mackie gown she wore to the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Miley Cyrus rocking Bob Mackie's vintage gown at the 2024 Grammys

The 32-year-old pop star dazzled in the silver rhinestone-encrusted chiffon-style cut-out gown from the designer's Fall 2002 collection for her performance of her hit song 'Flowers' at the glitzy bash in February.

And she was the winning bidder when the dress went under the hammer as part of the 'Hollywood Legends: Unmistakably Mackie' collection sale by Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions.

Some of the money raised from the sale went to the music bash's MusiCares charity, a non-profit within the Recording Academy, which offers support to musicians experiencing financial, personal, or medical crisis.

However, the sum the 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker paid for the dress has not been disclosed.

The former ‘Hannah Montana’ star - who won her first two Grammys (Record of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance) at this year's ceremony for her 2023 mega-hit 'Flowers' - said of the gown: “This dress represents more than a performance — it’s a celebration of the relationship between music, artistry and glamour.

“This performance was a pivotal moment in my life and to have Bob Mackie’s support in securing it means the world to me.”

Mackie - whose designs have been worn by the likes of Cher, Pink and the late Tina Turner - said: “Miley’s performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards marked an unforgettable moment in her career. As the designer of this dress, I couldn’t imagine it on anyone else. That girl was born to perform!”

Gabriela Schwartz, Managing Director and the Head of Luxury and Corporate Brand Partnerships at Julien’s Auctions, commented:

“This collaboration perfectly embodies our mission to honour the legacies of both music and fashion.

“It’s a true win for all involved.”