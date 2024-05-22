The Vampire's Wife will cease trading this week.

Duchess Catherine loved The Vampire's Wife's gowns

The Gothic luxury fashion brand - whose famous wearers include Catherine, Princess of Wales - is owned by former model Susie Cave, the wife of singer Nick Cave, however, it's been hit hard by issues in the wholesale market and financial woes, including a battle with HMRC over taxes.

Fans will have one last chance to purchase their products from May 24 to 26 at The Music Room in London's Mayfair.

In a social media statement, Susie said: "After ten years as The Creative Director of The Vampire’s Wife, it is time for me to say goodbye. I say this with great sadness and want to express my undying gratitude to you all for your support.

"I wish to thank my extended family at The Vampire’s Wife who helped me create such beautiful things. I cannot describe how much you have all meant to me.

"I love you all, Susie."

Music mogul Jimmy Iovine and his wife, supermodel and entrepreneur Liberty Ross, were among the firm's investors.

In its statement, The Vampire's Wife said: "Despite a period of positive growth and sales, the upheaval in the wholesale market had dramatic implications for the brand. The Vampire's Wife therefore announces that it has sadly made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect."

Princess Catherine famously wowed in the brand's signature Falconetti mid-length gown in her first official joint portrait with husband, William, Prince of Wales.