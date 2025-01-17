Penn Badgley has landed a new role in fashion fronting a campaign for luxury brand Moncler.

The 'Gossip Girl' star is the face of Moncler's Spring 2025 Collection with adverts shot in the actor's adopted home city of New York and he's confessed he was delighted to sign up for the job because the company's jackets have always been an "aspirational" buy for him.

He said in a statement: "I remember when a Moncler jacket was, for me, aspirational - so working with them in the city I've called home for almost 20 years has been a lovely experience."

He added of the outfits he modelled: "This collection evokes the simplicity and practicality of an urban uniform, but with a beauty and elegance that is unique to Moncler. It's clean, super comfortable and elevated, like you'd expect."

A press release from the brand added: "The latest chapter of the Moncler Collection story takes place in New York, embodied by world-renowned actor and NYC resident, Penn Badgley.

"Penn steps into the lead role, tuned into the pulse of the iconic city he calls home. The wardrobe fits the brief: city driven elegance interpreted by Moncler codes.

"Every city variable is considered in modular full looks, made for life in the spotlight, or behind the scenes. A careful palette of tonal beige, navy, gray, and black can be effortlessly applied to the myriad needs and changeable conditions of a metropolitan dress code."

The campaign drops just weeks before Penn will be seen back on screen in the fifth series of Netflix hit 'You' which returns in April.