Pixie Geldof kept her rainbow wedding dress hanging in her sitting room for about a year and a half

The 34-year-old model and singer - whose parents are Boomtown Rats rocker Sir Bob Geldof and late TV presenter Paula Yates - wore a Pierpaolo Piccioli tulle dress when she wed musician George Barnett, 36, in Deia, Majorca in 2017, and she has described her outfit as "just the best thing ever".

Speaking on British Vogue's 'The Closet Digest' podcast, she said: "I love it so much, and I kept it hanging in my sitting room for like a year and a half.

"[Piccioli] called it the rainbow love dress. It felt celebratory, I wanted there to be a playfulness to it.

"I think I’d had a hard time, and I wanted that day to be the opposite of that."

She added that the sketches of the outfit are framed in her home.

Although she has kept photos of her wedding private, snaps circulated at the time of her checking her train attached to the dress - with each layer featuring a different pastel colour, as well as holding a white bouquet.

Her bridesmaids, including Daisy Lowe, were also seen wearing off-the-shoulder pink dresses.

Pixie feels nostalgic about the noughties and early 2010s, reflecting on a period where she "met some of her nearest and dearest".

She added to the publication: "I am nostalgic for that time – that was the last few years of my teens, my early twenties, and those are like these huge formative years.

“That’s when I met some of my nearest and dearest, and I met my husband during that period. It was beautiful – we had the time of our lives.”