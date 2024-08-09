Scarlett Johansson has shared all her beauty must-haves from her best body wash to her favourite mascara.

Scarlett Johansson has lifted the lid on her beauty routine

The 39-year-old actress - who launched her own skincare line The Outset back in 2022 - lifted the lid on her beauty routine in an interview with the New York Times revealing the products she just can't live without.

The 'Lost In Translation' star is devoted to Molton Brown body washes and shares the brand's Coastal Cypress and Sea Fennel Bath and Shower gel with her husband Colin Jost.

Her bodycare routine also involves scrubbing up with the Microderm Instant Glow Body Polish from Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand as well as the Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo.

Scarlett went on to share her favourite make-up products revealing she's a big fan of Dior Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Charlotte Tilbury.

She told the publication: "I usually use Dior Backstage Flash Perfector Concealer, Diorshow Maximizer 4D Lash Primer and Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara.

"I sometimes mix a few drops of the Dior concealer with our [The Outset] serum as a sheer cover. I’ll do my brows with an Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade.

"I don’t usually wear lipstick in the daytime but sometimes at night I’ll use Charlotte Tilbury’s lipstick in Very Victoria or Pillow Talk. When I went to the Prada show in Milan they handed out their new makeup and it’s gorgeous."

Scarlett added she uses Lancome Bi-Facil Double Action Makeup Remover because she's found it's the only one that doesn't irritate her skin. She explained: " I have very sensitive skin and that’s one product that doesn’t burn and removes all of my makeup after filming."

She also revealed her husband Colin recently treated her to a new perfume called Paysandú from " niche fragrance house" Fueguia 1833, which is inspired by the founders' childhoods in rural Uruguay.