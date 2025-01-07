Sharon Stone looks for shoes she can "walk in" when dressing for the red carpet.

Sharon Stone at the Golden Globe Awards

The 66-year-old actress attended this year's Golden Globe awards on Sunday (05.01.25) in an aqua one shouldered gown by Georges Chakra and while she matched her dress with a leather clutch bag, she admitted she never considers what footwear will match her outfits at such events because her only priority is to be comfortable.

Asked what her years of attending red carpets have taught her, she told WWD's Eye on the Golden Globe: “Heidi Klum and I are really very close friends, and we were talking about this last night.

“Number one: don’t wear shoes that you think make you taller, don’t wear shoes that you think look right with your dress — wear shoes you can walk in when you’re on the red carpet.”

The 'Basic Instinct' actress was at the ceremony to present the Best Picture - Non-English Language award, which went to 'Emilia Perez', and she took the time after the event to praise the movie.

Sharing a photo of herself on the red carpet, she wrote: "It was my honor to be a presenter at this year’s @goldenglobes.

"Congratulations @emiliaperezfilm - Best picture foreign language! (sic)"

Sharon shared a number of other pictures from the event, including one in which she posed with the "world's best manager" Jim Osbourne and a candid shot of herself with Jim and Gary Oldman.

She captioned the latter post: "Dream moments with Gary Oldman and Jim Osbourne at the @goldenglobes! (sic)"

Despite her years of experience now, Sharon previously reflected on having to attend her first Academy Awards in 1992 in a "polyester jumpsuit" she bought herself because she was still an unknown actress as 'Basic Instinct' had been released just days before.

Appearing on iHeartRadio's 'Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi' podcast, she said: "All these people in their $40,000 or $50,000 dresses and I went and bought a Betsey Johnson polyester jumpsuit, because that was the best I could do.

"I’m doing my own hair and make-up and I was just like, 'Wow, this is awful. Like, how am I going to do this, right?' "