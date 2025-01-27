Sophie Ellis Bextor is obsessed with 1980s fashion.

Sophie Ellis Bextor is obsessed with 1980s fashion because of her mum

The 45-year-old pop star has revealed she loves snapping up vintage outfits from second-hand stores and her looks are often inspired by outfits she saw her TV presenter mother Janet Ellis wearing when she was a child.

Sophie told The Sunday Times newspaper: "My love of 1980s fashion definitely comes from her [my mother].

"I sometimes think when I’m constantly on the hunt in these vintage shops it’s because I’m trying to find things she would wear.

"She had a sherbet yellow Naf Naf cotton jumpsuit and I had a version of it in pink.

"And she had a black velvet bustier-top dress with a big gold lamé skirt with polka dots on it - I thought that was brilliant. When I’m shopping I see in my mind that version of my mum from when I was a kid."

Sophie added of her vintage shopping: "I’m not looking for designer - I want to find quirky, inexpensive stuff. People who work in vintage shops tend to be friendly too. Beyond Retro is great and there are a few around the UK."

She said of her style: "I have different aspects of my wardrobe. My son Sonny says he has never known anyone with such a scattergun approach to style as me. Broadly speaking it’s feminine, vintage, eclectic and colourful. I’m a maximalist so it’s lots of different things."

It comes after the singer revealed she's happy to buy bargain outfits but she never scrimps on shows - insisting she would rather shell out on expensive footwear that she knows will last a long time.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I am happy to be cheap and cheerful with some things, but when it comes to shoes, I buy quality, then wear them into the ground.

"There's a lot of kicking and stomping in my shows. I've had Miu Miu and Prada pairs for about 10 years."