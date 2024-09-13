Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have designed a T-shirt for BBC Children in Need.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher for Children in Need

The couple have teamed up with the charity and George at Asda for this year's official design, with the unisex garment inspired by their love of music and incorporating a tribute to their own three sons, Buzz, 10, Buddy, eight, and six-year-old Max.

Giovanna said: “We are extremely proud to be apart of this year’s BBC Children in Need launch to raise vital funds to make life lighter for children. Designing the T-shirt with the team at George at Asda was an absolute dream and we loved threading aspects of our own lives into it.

"If you look closely at the bandana, each colourful spot represents one of our three boys Buzz, Buddy and Max. Through getting involved or simply picking up a T-shirt, BBC Children in Need can continue help to lighten the load for hundreds of thousands of children when they need us most.”

The McFly singer and his author wife worked with George at Asda's design team to pay homage to the Children in Need Rocks concert series and explored the charity's biggest moments, from the first radio appeal in 1927 until now.

Tom said: “When myself and Gi got the call to help design this year’s BBC Children in Need T-shirt we jumped at the opportunity. It was so fun to reimagine what the iconic Pudsey tee could look like if we transformed it into a band style tee celebrating all the ‘best bits’ of this amazing charity.

"Getting down to your local Asda to pick it up is an easy way to get involved with BBC Children in Need this year to raise vital funds to empower every child to thrive and be the best they can be.”

Liz Evans, Chief Commercial Officer - George at Asda, added: “It’s been fantastic to work with Tom and Giovanna on the creation of this year’s official BBC Children in Need T-shirt. We absolutely love how they have brought their creativity and personality to life in the design, alongside a really on trend ‘band tour’ theme that will help our customers to support the great work of BBC Children in Need in style.”

All money raised through the sale of the T-shirt will go towards Asda and BBC Children in Need’s Fuelling Potential campaign tackling food insecurity and its commitment to making a difference to young lives for many more children and young people all across the UK.

The 2024 Adult T-shirt is available to buy from www.george.com and in Asda stores from 30 September, costing £10.

The design will also feature on kids t-shirts, mugs, and tote bags, which will be available in store from the same date.