Vivica A. Fox wanted her new clothing line to be both "affordable" and "inclusive".

Vivica A. Fox has launched her own fashion line

The 'Independence Day' star has teamed up with HSN - previously known as the Home Shopping Network - to create a capsule collection which currently features eight pieces which range in price from $49 to $69 and come in sizes XS to 3XL - and Vivica admits she wanted the clothes to appeal to everyone.

She told WWD: "It was very important to me to make the line affordable for our girls to feel good. We also are inclusive. We go from size XS to 3X.

"It's definitely for the grown and sexy woman, but if a girl a little bit younger wants to rock it, they can too. We try to stay current and chic."

The collection includes a three-piece suit, a red ruche dress and a monogram shirt.

The actress added of the range: "It is totally based on my sense of style. We've got cute tops that are coming out, a suit collection that's a three-piece suit that we all designed together with track stripes down the side and on the trim of the top ...

"We designed this beautiful ruche dress that we hope will go over well for Valentine's Day because I come out a week before Valentine's Day."

The collection launched on Thursday (30.01.25) and Vivica hopes fashion fans will love the range's flexibility.

She said: "What I do love about the collection is it's easy to go from day to night time. You can wear the top and the slacks by themselves, and if it gets a little crisp outside, you put on the jacket, and boom, you're ready to go to dinner, and you put on a pair of heels ... and work it."