Ben Whishaw doesn't get to meet the 'Paddington' cast and isn't flown out to exotic filming locations

The 44-year-old actor has voiced Paddington Bear in 2014's 'Paddington', its 2017 sequel 'Paddington 2', the follow-up television series, and now 'Paddington in Peru', but because he doesn't have to physically be on set to do his job, he hasn't been on set during filming.

This means he also didn't get flown out to Peru and Colombia for the latest instalment, which sees Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman play Hunter Cabot and The Reverend Mother, respectively.

He told Radio Times magazine: "I would have loved to have gone to Peru and Colombia, but I didn't get to go. I was just in a basement in Soho the entire time.

Asked if he met the cast, he replied: "I don't meet them. I never met Antonio [Banderas ] or Olivia [Colman] for this film, but I hope I will at some point, because I watched their performances and enjoyed them so enormously. On Paddington 2, I never saw Hugh Grant, not once."

The 'Mary Poppins Returns' star also admitted he is not a fan of his character's favourite snack.

He said: "Sadly, I don't like marmalade. It really doesn't agree with me at all, but I am a big Marmite lover. Marmite with Lurpak butter on toast is, to me, pretty much heaven."