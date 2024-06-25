Bob Odenkirk is returning for the sequel to 'Nobody'.

Bob Odenkirk is to return for a sequel to Nobody

The 61-year-old actor has agreed to return for a follow-up to the acclaimed 2021 action movie from Universal Pictures and 87North.

Timo Tjahjanto is directing from a script by Odenkirk, Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin and Umair Aleem.

Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are producing through 87North's first look deal with Universal with Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero doing likewise for Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

The film is scheduled for release in August 2025 but plot details are being kept under wraps.

The original picture centred on Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), an ordinary suburban father who is suppressing his past as a deadly government assassin.

When his family are shaken by a home invasion, Hutch's dormant rage and skills re-emerge as he is thrown into conflict with a Russian drug lord.

Bob is best known for his role as Saul Goodman in the hit TV series 'Breaking Bad' and its spin-off 'Better Call Saul' and previously explained that he would prefer to play relatable characters rather than feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking to The Independent, he said: "I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world.

"I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door."

Bob had expressed a desire to work in the action genre again after featuring in 'Nobody'.

The star said: "I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy … I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humour in them. I’d like to get that in the future."