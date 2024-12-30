Cillian Murphy found working with Eileen Walsh on ‘Small Things Like These’ to be a “huge advantage”.

Cillian Murphy already had a special bond with his 'Small Things Like These' co-star Eileen Walsh

The 48-year-old actor plays Bill Furlong in the film and he had a natural rapport with his co-star, who portrays wife Eileen, because of their friendship outside of work, though he admitted that sometimes caused problems during “heavy scenes” when they couldn’t contain their laughter.

He told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine:” It was a huge advantage. Having someone you’ve known for that long opposite you means you already have that trust.,

“It’s also a lot of fun to work with your friend and Eileen is great.

“She makes me laugh, which was sometimes a problem if we were doing a really heavy scene together.”

The Oscar-winning star also served as a producer on the project and he was thrilled to be so hands-on with the movie.

He said: “I love all of it. I love being involved beyond how you would be as an actor.

“I enjoy finding locations, working on the score, auditioning and post-production.

“I find it all so stimulating, fascinating and rewarding.”

And Cillian found making the movie particularly “special” because it was shot in his native Ireland.

He said: “It felt very special to be home and to work with so many amazing Irish actors and crew.

“It was a big part of me wanting to do this, for sure.”

Cillian understood his character from his own upbringing, but didn’t identify with him very much.

He said: “I don’t know if I identify with him as much as I recognize the type of quintessential, repressed, isolated Irish male that used to exist – less so now, thankfully.

“But from growing up in Ireland in the mid-1980s, I recognized that type of Irish man.”