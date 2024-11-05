Danny Devito "loves" getting to act opposite his daughter.

Danny Devito and his daughter Lucy have filmed a new Christmas movie together

The Lucy, 41, Grace, 39, and 37-year-old Jake with his estranged wife Rhea Perlman and now he and his eldest have teamed up together as a father and a daughter in the upcoming holiday film 'A Sudden Case of Christmas'.

He told MovieWeb: "It was amazing! It was really, really great. Lucy and I love working with each other, we were planning to do a Broadway show which we ultimately did but then this came along as a gift. Playing a father and daughter, we played father and daughter in the play, not that we can't play other parts together but this is something really special for both of us."

In the film, a couple bring their 10-year-old daughter to her grandfather's hotel in Italy to tell her that they are separating and the little girl spends the holiday season trying to get them back together.

Lucy - who starred on the ABC sitcom 'Melissa and Joey' opposite 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' actress Melissa Joan Hart - was then asked if there was any difficulties working with the 'Matilda' star on a day-to-day basis but she insisted that there was never any trouble.

She said: "Not really, no, to be honest, we went into the whole experience like 'I can't believe we're here, I can't believe we're even able to do it'. And this is a Christmas movie, so let's enjoy it, have fun, the crew is amazing. The crew was amazing. The lead of the movie, Antonella Rose, is so professional, so gifted and just a joy to work with."

'A Sudden Case of Christmas' will stream from November 7.