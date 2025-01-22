Dylan O’Brien has joined Rachel McAdams in Sam Raimi’s horror thriller ‘Send Help’.

Dylan O'Brien is set to star opposite Rachel McAdams in Sam Raimi's horror thriller Send Help

The 33-year-old actor and the ‘Mean Girls’ star, 46, will front the 20th Century movie which will follow two colleagues who become stranded on a desert island as the sole survivors of a plane crash.

On the island, the pair must move beyond their past grievances and work together to make it out alive, though their survival ultimately turns into a battle of wills and wits.

‘Send Help’ is based on an original script by ‘Baywatch’ writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, while Zainab Azizi is also set to serve as producer through Raimi Productions alongside the director.

While details about the plot and cast of ‘Send Help’ have been revealed, no release date has been confirmed yet.

‘Send Help’ will mark Raimi’s first time behind the camera since his 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, where he also worked with McAdams.

The actress - who reprised her role as Christine Palmer, the love interest of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the MCU movie - previously revealed it was the ‘Spider-Man’ director’s involvement in the project that piqued her interest in the film, even though she was pregnant with her daughter at the time.

Speaking with Variety, she said: “Well, I mean, to get to work with Sam.

“And I said, ‘Sam, I'm pregnant. Is that okay?’ But of course, he can't say it's not. He was like, ‘This is great. Let’s do it.’ And I've got lots of exciting ideas for Christine and her evolution.

“He took me through the whole journey and it just sounded really fun and thoughtful and I was excited to come back.”

'The Notebook' star added she relished the more physical aspects of the flick.

She gushed: “I love action. I love being physical. As an actor, I always feel like it gets me out of my head, and fun surprises come out of getting to just move. It was great to get to do that in this one a little bit more.

“And to wear a cool outfit. I was in scrubs last time – which were super comfortable; I'm not complaining at all. And I did miss them, but it was fun to be really just decked out.”

Raimi became recognised as a prolific horror movie director after he helmed the 1981 scary flick ‘The Evil Dead’ - which starred Bruce Campbell as Ashley ‘Ash’ J. Williams - before making its two sequels ‘Evil Dead II’ and ‘Army of Darkness’ in 1987 and 1992 respectively.

While he has since moved away from the camera on the franchise, Raimi will produce the next entry in the series ‘Evil Dead Burn’ alongside his former ‘Evil Dead’ producer Robert Tapert.

The movie - which is being directed by French filmmaker Sébastian Vanicek - is slated to hit cinemas in 2026.