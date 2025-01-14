Julia Garner has hailed the "incredible" transformation in 'Wolf Man'.

Julia Garner was amazed by the transformation in Wolf Man

The 30-year-old actress features in Leigh Whannell's horror reboot as Charlotte and revealed that she was left horrified by the way in which her co-star Christopher Abbott – who plays Blake – becomes the monster.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Julia said: "It was really interesting. The first time I saw (Christopher Abbott) with the prosthetics, it was great. I could not stop looking at him. It was very weird and bizarre.

"And I was just like, 'Oh my God, this is terrifying'. And then I got used to it after like, three days.

"The prosthetics are incredible in this film. And I'm very happy that I got to be a part of this film, because I think it's actually very special. I think it's actually more scary when it is a slower transition, because I still recognised little elements of Chris. His skin and hair were changing, but he still had his eyes. And I think if you want to make anything scarier, just go with something familiar."

The 'Ozark' star continued: "That's why they always put dolls in horror films, because you see a doll almost every day. So, I think that this wolf man is almost scarier for that reason.

"There's something familiar that Charlotte sees. She still sees her husband, but he's not there anymore."

Christopher explained that the story takes on a more human direction by presenting the werewolf curse as a disease.

The 38-year-old star told Forbes: "Something I talked about early on was how you bring this fantastical idea of someone changing to a wolf. What can you inject that is very relatable and real for people?

"A lot of people know people, family members or whatever, that have dealt with certain illnesses that are similar, whether it's something like Alzheimer's, which is something that I know, I've been around, and I've seen, and that's pretty scary.

"You see someone, they're there in physical presence, but something is leaving them, and it's something behind the eyes, so it was about how to inject some of that into it, and we talked a lot about."

Julia felt that the picture's action set pieces meant that it was different from a typical horror film.

She said: "The thing that felt different was when I read the script, and I've never read this anywhere else, was the action sequences.

"That was unique, specifically when the light changes and it goes from human to wolf point of view. I haven't read anything like that, and I haven't seen anything like that on screen.

"That was a big thing that sold me as well. I thought that was really unique and special, and it works."