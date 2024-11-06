Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are set to direct and star in ‘Family Movie’ alongside their children Travis and Sosie Bacon.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are due to direct and star in Family Movie alongside their children Travis and Sosie Bacon

The couple - who have Travis, 35 and 32-year-old Sosie - will helm the upcoming horror-comedy both in front of and behind the camera, while all four of the Bacons produce for Mixed Breed Films with Dark Castle Entertainment’s Norman Golightly.

The movie - which is being penned by ‘Premature’ writer Dan Beers - will follow a tight-knit family of moviemakers who suddenly find themselves in a real-life horror film when a body appears on the set of their low-budget slasher.

As the production continues to spiral out of control, the family realises the only way to save their project is to cover up the murder at all costs.

In a statement, Dark Castle’s Golightly said: “There may not be a more compelling Hollywood family than the Bacons.

“We can’t wait to bring their unique dynamic to the screen and then wildly turn it on its head for audiences.”

Kevin, 66, could last be seen in ‘Beverley Hills Cop: Axel F’, where he starred opposite Eddie Murphy as the villainous Captain Cade Grant.

The ‘Footloose’ icon previously said he had ticked off a “bucket list” wish by working with Eddie.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine,, Kevin said: “Our paths never crossed in the ‘80s. We never worked together. I don't remember even having met him - I'm sure we probably did, but I don't remember.”

Bacon added he was impressed with the ‘Coming to America’ star’s natural knack for comedy, and admitted he often couldn’t contain his laughter on set.

He noted: “Eddie is somebody who is a very relaxed and loose and present actor. He comes in and famously does a lot of improvising.

“But when he improvises, there’s improvisation where you can really feel that the improviser is trying to go for a laugh.

“I never saw him trying to be funny either on camera or off camera, and he’s still hilarious. To the point where sometimes I was about to lose it just because he would look at me.”