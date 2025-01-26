Mark Wahlberg apologised to his castmates after filming 'Flight Risk' because he'd been too consumed with his role to socialise.

Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk

The 53-year-old actor stars in the movie as a hit man pretending to be a pilot while targeting US marshal Madelyn (Michelle Dockery) and fugitive Winston (Topher Grace), and he was so "locked in" to playing his villainous role, he admitted he wasn't particularly "engaging" when cameras weren't rolling.

Mark - who hadn't played a villain since 1996's 'Fear' - told People magazine: "I was locked into the part the whole time. So if we weren't shooting, I was like either off in the corner by myself or I just would kind of go back to my little dressing room and just sit there.

"I was like the guy who was like constantly picking at them, poking them and prodding them, you know, from the back of the plane the whole entire time.

"I apologised at the end because I wasn't very engaging off camera or outside of shooting, but I was just in [that] head space.

"We only had 22 days of shooting. So it wasn't four months, five months of this. We shot it very quickly."

Mark sought inspiration from some of his acting heroes when it came to getting his character together for 'Flight Risk', which is directed by his 'Father Stu' co-star Mel Gibson.

He said: "I've been saying over and over how much I love movies like 'The Shining' with [Jack Nicholson] and 'In The Line of Fire' with [John Malkovich] and 'Cape Fear' with [Robert] De Niro.

"Those are the kind of characters that I always loved and gravitated towards, and I hadn't done it in such a long time.

"I don't know, I just kept all these ideas popping into my head about how I would play that particular role."

The 'Boogie Nights' star partially shaved his head for the role and he recently admitted his wife Rhea Durham - with whom he has four children - was stunned when she saw his look for the first time.

He laughed during an interview with 'Extra': "She dove under the covers, bro. She was like ‘Aaah, get out of here,’ but then she got used to it.

"She thought it was cool after a while."

Mark was happy to shave his head because it meant he wouldn't have to spend hours getting into costume every day.

He said: "I don't want to sit there and wait two hours in the chair putting on a bald cap and then gluing pieces of hair on and then having to get touch-ups.

"Like, shave it, be done with it, you know, trim it in the morning because the stubble grows through, so just shave it down and then be able to be free all day."