Ozuna's life story will be told in a feature film.

The two-time Latin Grammy award-winning artist will play himself in Spanish filmmaker Alexis Morante's upcoming project 'Odisea' – which is named after the star's chart-topping debut album that was released in 2017.

The 32-year-old rapper told The Hollywood Reporter: "'Odisea' is a project that we worked on with great dedication with the goal that my story can serve as an inspiration to children and young people to not stop pursuing their dreams, and never give up until they achieve them.

"We all have the ability to do it despite the obstacles that we face along the way. I am a living example of that.”

The film, which is still awaiting a release date, will explore the "ups and downs" of artist's life – both personally and musically.

The project is being directed by Alexis Morante, who bagged a Latin Grammy for directing the documentary 'What I Was Is What I Am', and he admitted it was a "challenge" to create.

He told the publication: "For me, directing Odisea has been a challenge in every sense, both artistic and technical, filming between Santo Domingo, San Juan, Puerto Rico and New York with a first-class team led by Caribbean Films.

“A film that faces a novel way of narrating to portray the essence of an interplanetary star of current music who, far from losing his roots, brings them to the foreground of a story full of feeling and inspiration.

"It’s a film built from cinematic fiction, but which crosses the border of reality again and again with an actor interpreting his own life as I have never seen before.”

The synopsis read: "The feature film depicts a story of triumph, inspired by the life of one of the most transcendental figures of Latin music at a global level today.

"The plot tells the story of how Jan Carlos became ‘Ozuna’ throughout a life full of ups and downs — both personally as well as in his musical career, marked by lessons, setbacks, overcoming, love, and above all, a lot of humility and perseverance.”

Since Ozuna signed a contract with Sony Music Latin in 2017, he has achieved 29 Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, that include five Number one singles.