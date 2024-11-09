Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal set for new collaboration after Gladiator II

Sir Ridley Scott and Paul Mescal are set to collaborate on a new movie after 'Gladiator II'.

The 86-year-old filmmaker is expected to shoot 'The Dog Stars' thriller in 2025, after he completes work on an untitled Bee Gees movie, and he has tapped Paul, 28, to star, according to Deadline.

The movie is based on Peter Heller 2012 Apocalyptic thriller, which is set in the near future after the world has been ravaged by a pandemic. A civilian pilot lives a lonesome existence in an airplane hangar with his dog and an ex-marine gunman he has befriended. However, when a mysterious transmission comes through on the radio of his old Cessna, the hope of a better life opens up.

Mark L Smith is adapting the novel for Scott and 20th Century Studios.

Smith, Cliff Roberts and Scott Free are producing 'The Dog Star'.

Meanwhile, Ridley recently revealed why he cast Paul in 'Gladiator II'.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "My job is to spot actors. I use a very good casting directors, but when I’m prepping something, I’ve already got somebody in mind. I binge TV and saw this thing, 'Normal People', and thought: 'This kid [Paul Mescal] is interesting' and, 'he looks like Richard Harris.' Suddenly it came together: 'This is Lucius.' And from that I asked him, 'Do you want to do the film?'

"My unit was 1,200 personnel and you run it like an army. You have to. One of the first things I said to Paul was, 'This is all for you. Ignore them all. You can’t be frightened. They’re here to help you.' Then I walk in knowing exactly what I’m doing that day. Every morning around a table we’re all, 'We’re doing that, that, that — any problems?' I use eight-to-eleven cameras, which means we’re moving eight-to-eleven times faster."