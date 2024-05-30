Sandra Huller is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary'.

Sandra Huller has joined the cast of Project Hail Mary

The 'Anatomy of a Fall' actress has signed up to feature alongside the 'Barbie' star in the space-set picture that Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing.

Based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name, the movie tells the story of middle school science teacher Ryland Grace (Gosling), who wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of who he is or how he got there.

He must figure out how to complete an interstellar mission to save Earth from catastrophe completely alone – until he encounters a mysterious alien who has travelled light years to save his own species from a similar fate.

The picture is slated for release in March 2026 with Lord and Miller helming from a script written by Drew Goddard.

Amy Pascal is to produce for her Pascal Pictures company with Gosling doing likewise for his General Admission banner.

Sandra, 46, also appeared in the Holocaust flick 'The Zone of Interest' and shared her hopes that the way the film – which was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar – was produced can serve as a template for other movies in the future.

She said: "You never spent time with technical interruptions. We were alone in the house with a directing assistant who sometimes told us when they cut and sometimes didn’t.

"There were 60 microphones in the house so sometimes we had to communicate secretly when we had a problem because we knew they would use everything we do. The fact you are alone with this creature around you — because it very much felt like a creature or a presence — was very special and I am very curious to see if more people will work that way in the future because you can cut out all the things you don’t like about filmmaking."