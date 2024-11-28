Sarah Michelle Gellar has teased that she will be appearing in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ legacy sequel.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Instagram post

The 47-year-old actress starred as the ill-fated Helen Shivers in the 1997 slasher film, and has now seemingly confirmed her return.

Taking to Instagram, Gellar - who appeared in the two live-action 'Scooby-Doo' movies - posted a picture of a production chair from ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and jokingly added the caption: “‘Scooby Doo 3’ coming soon …”

While she had a starring role in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, Gellar recently insisted she would not be in the sequel, telling PEOPLE: “I am dead!"

Even so, it was confirmed the ‘Scream 2’ star’s husband Freddie Prinze Jr. would be reprising his role as Ray Bronson in the upcoming film.

Gellar’s friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is set to direct the movie, and the actress said she would have an “unofficial” role on the sequel.

She said: “My best friend is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity.

“So I’m always the one telling her, ‘Well, that would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters,’ so I do have kind of an unofficial job title.”

As well as directing, Robinson wrote the script with Sam Lansky off a draft by Leah McKendrick.

This comes just weeks after it was revealed Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols and Gabbriette been cast ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ for Sony Pictures.

The quartet will join Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Haur-King and Prinze Jr., while Jennifer Love Hewitt - who played Julie James in the 1997 orignal - was said to be in negotiations to return for the re-quel.

While no plot points have been revealed yet, Sony has given the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up a July 2025 release date.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ followed a group of teenagers who accidently run over a man and hide his body, though a year later find themselves the prey of a killer wielding a hook.

It was a box office hit and spawned two sequels.

After it was revealed Prinze Jr. was in talks about returning for the slasher in July, the ‘Scooby-Doo’ star said he was “motivated” to reprise his role as Bronson, though insisted he would only do so if all parties were “happy with the script”.

Prinze Jr. told Us Weekly in July: “Nothing's a lock until there's ink on paper, until the contract's signed, but I'm definitely talking to them.

“And if we can make everything work – and I know they wanna make everything work – then we'll try and make it work. But we gotta make sure everyone's schedules fit.

“Everyone has to be happy with the script. I knew Jen Robinson, the director, and I like Jen Robinson very much as a director and as a person. I think people like her are the future of this business. So there's a lot of good things that make me want to do the movie.

“I'm motivated, I know they're motivated. I know both sides are trying to make it work. And hopefully we do.”