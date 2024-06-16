Introducing Jade, the eponymous kick-ass heroine in this brand new, full-throttle actioner, played by force to be reckoned with Shaina West, a rising British star who has already made an impact in Black Widow and The Woman King to name a few.

Jade - Poster

The actor is a real-life superhero with a back-story to rival any Avenger, who is determined to change the stereotype of black women on screen.

West stars alongside Mickey Rourke and Mark Dacascos in writer/director James Bamford’s (Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman) Jade, which gets its UK premiere this June courtesy of 101 Films.

After the devastating death of her brother, Jade is determined never to pick up a gun again... but in a twist of fate she’s unwittingly drawn into a deadly world of gang warfare, as she becomes embroiled in a plot to bring down Interpo involving powerful businessman Tork (Mickey Rourke).

With grit, determination and second-to-none combat skills, aided by an old friend on the force, Reese (Mark Dacascos), our heroine must take on the criminals and do whatever it takes to bring them down, in this high-octane battle-filled feature.

Jade is the rock we all need, see her kick serious ass in this full-pelt, fight-filled, action-thriller.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

