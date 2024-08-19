The Group from Reel 2 Reel Films

Join The Group for a fear-inducing suspense shocker that sees an addiction support meeting descend into chaos... Written and directed by William Higo (T2 Trainspotting: 20 Years in the Making, World of Death), this white-knuckle thriller made a big impact at FrightFest 2022 and now, makes its UK debut on digital on 2 September courtesy of Reel 2 Reel Films.

Recovering heroin addict Kara (Evangelina Burton) has a relapse and after six months away, makes the brave decision to return to Addicts Anonymous Together in an attempt to make amends for a past tragedy. There, she joins the circle for a session of healing with Seth who claims to be clean and sober (Luke Dayhill), self-help sceptic Henry (Tom Coulston), two-years-sober Charley (Jennifer Aries), still-using Eddy (Nobuse ‘Jnr’ Uwaifo), and ex-copper Dave (Mike Kelson), all under the guidance of supportive counsellor Ellen (Alicia Novak).

However, when newcomer Jack (Dylan Baldwin – Dune Part Two) arrives, their safe space is violently shattered. Armed with a loaded gun and a personal vendetta, Jack is hellbent on redemption – whatever the cost. As secrets unravel, the group is forced to confront long-buried wrongs... Can they make peace with their past or will they face the ultimate reckoning?

Recovery is deadly in The Group, an intense survival thriller that packs a powerful hit.

On UK digital 2 September 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

