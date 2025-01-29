Adam Gontier was in a "really dark place" when he quit Three Days Grace.

Adam Gontier has reflected on his departure from Three Days Grace in 2013, and how he's turned his life around as the band prepare a new album

The 46-year-old musician founded the punk rock band in 1992 before departing in 2013 to focus on his personal life and health, but he returned last year to the role of co-frontman with Matt Walst.

In a candid interview, Adam has admitted “touring nonstop” had taken a toll on him physically and mentally.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: "I think emotionally and physically and spiritually, I was in a really dark place. We had been touring nonstop. It felt like for so long, and there was so much that had compounded for me. Mainly I was just not healthy."

He continued: "At the time, I just felt like I couldn't do it and I needed to look after myself.

"I had to stop the machine from rolling — at least from my end. It felt like a giant machine.

" I was in the middle of it, getting thrown around."

The ‘I Hate Everything About You’ rocker wanted fans to know that the reason for his exit was not “connected to drugs or addiction”.

He wrote at the time: "It is important for me to address any concerns regarding my health being connected to drugs or addiction. The truth is, when I was struggling during that dark time in my life, I hit rock bottom, and I had the kindest of people reach out from all over the world and reach their hands out to help pick me up.

“I am so blessed to be walking in the light now. I am reminded of your loyalty, always. The truth is, and I’m very proud to say this... I am sober. That chapter in my life is over."

He added: "After twenty years of being part of an ever-evolving band, I have been inspired by life, to move on and to continue to evolve on my own terms. I could not be more grateful for all the souls who have travelled along with me."

Adam – who launched a solo career and fronted the supergroup Saint Asonia – reflected: "Things change over the years — and here we are.”

Now seven years sober, Adam says he is “much more present” and having two young children has “changed” his life “for the better”.

He said: "I've changed my focus and I'm much more present... that was a big thing that I wasn't for many years. It was all about me and what I needed and what I wanted. I think the best thing about being a dad is you get out of yourself. It's not about you anymore. And that's really changed my life for the better.”

Three Days Grace released the new single ‘Mayday’ in November, a month after Adam’s return was confirmed, and are actively working on a new album.

Adam noted how they "checked all our egos at the door” when they hit the studio again.

He said: "It's been pretty seamless. It is very natural because we were all really tight growing up.

"We just want to make the best music we can and put on the best show we can."

And there are no qualms about sharing lead vocals as Adam insists it works in their favour.

He explained: "Having the two singers, it really gives us a unique opportunity to try different things and try different melodies and all sorts of stuff. So it's really exciting and it's really been a lot of fun.”