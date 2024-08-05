André Rieu would love to perform in front of the Pyramids in Egypt.

André Rieu eyes Pyramids concert among other bucket-list concert destinations

The 74-year-old violinist and conductor has many places on his bucket-list left to perform - including one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World in Giza.

In a new interview obtained by BANG Showbiz, he said: "We are always exploring new countries, this year we came for the first time to Abu Dhabi and Greece, last year to Bahrein and Malta. The venues are indeed the main challenge, I need a hall that can have around 10,000 people. I would love to perform in Egypt, maybe in front of the Pyramids or maybe India! Who knows! There are a lot of surprises ahead!"

The classical star is also open to collaborating with pop stars like peer Andrea Bocelli has done with Ed Sheeran on 'Perfect'.

He said: "It always depends on a good idea or song. It is difficult to plan these kind of things – often they need time to develop or even better - they happen by chance!"

André is also embracing social media as a way to connect with younger generations.

He said: "I think it’s vital to be in touch with the fans through socials – I am on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and have a great team which supports me in sharing beautiful musical clips, memories from travels, backstage impressions, photos of me baking, doing sports and cooking – the things I love to do most in my free time. And last year I invited a 15-year old girl, Emma Kok, to perform with me on the Vrijthof, she returned this year with a brand new song – Dancing on the Stars – and she sings her big hit Voilà again. Emma has a terrible disease, her stomach is paralysed. Her interpretation of Voilà went viral last year hitting over 250,000 clicks on my socials alone and over 50 million on Spotify. We reached a lot of younger people through this emotional rendition."

André Rieu's 2024 Maastricht Concert “Power Of Love” is in cinemas from 31st August