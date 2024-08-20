Avicii's personal belongings are going up for auction to raise funds for the late DJ's namesake charity.

Avicii's personal items are being sold to raise funds for The Tim Bergling Foundation

The Tim Bergling Foundation was setup in memory of the late dance music star - who was just 28 when he took his own life during a holiday in Oman in 2018 - and all 267 items sold, including his clothes and memorabilia, will benefit the non-profit.

The Avicii Collection sale will take place on October 1 at 3pm at Nybrogatan 32 in Stockholm, with the option to bid online.

Stockholms Auktionsverk CEO Cecilia Gave said: "We are incredibly proud to present this auction. Tim Bergling touched countless people worldwide and continues to do so both through his music and the foundation the family has established in his name.

"It is a true honour to support The Tim Bergling Foundation to help even more young people."

On the first anniversary of his passing, his family launched The Tim Bergling Foundation to support those struggling with mental illness and also to support the prevention of suicide.

His family said in a statement: "Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honour his memory and continue to act in his spirit."

At the end of April 2018, Avicii's family released a statement that confirmed the star had taken his own life.

It read: "Stockholm, 26 April 2018. Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family (sic)"