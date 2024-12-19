Cara Delevingne has been praised by Sir Elton John for turning out a “great” spin on his ‘Step Into Christmas’ video.

The supermodel, 32, plays the singing icon, 77, in a fresh take on the promo for his classic festive hit, putting on an identical-looking suit and glasses as the ones he wore in the 1973 original – as well as recreating a scene where he larked about by jamming drumsticks in his face.

Elton posted on Instagram after the clip was released: “‘Step Into Christmas’ has never looked this good (stars emoji.)

“When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 ‘Step Into Christmas’ video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity.

“Thank God Cara thought the same, because it came out great. – Elton.”

Cara reposted a clip from the video and Elton’s message on her Instagram page.

The new video is a reimagining of behind-the -cenes of the original version.

When ‘Step Into Christmas’ was initially release in November 1973, it hit number 24 in the UK’s top 40 and soared to the top of the Billboard Christmas singles chart.

Cara, 32, who is a close friend of Sir Elton, said about the project: “Elton has always been an idol of mine.

“To say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement.

“To be asked by him to play him in this recreation was a dream that I didn't know I had until it happened. Honestly, I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day.

“I hope that Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not-yet-developed, written, pitched or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

Sir Elton added: “I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer and we talked about how much we would love to work together if the right idea came up.

“She’s hilarious to spend time with, we both have quite a self-deprecating sense of humour.”

Sir Elton’s has been busy since he finished his epic ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in 2023.

He has released the ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ documentary about his life on Disney+, and he has just put out his ‘Never Too Late’ song, co-written with Grammy-winning Brandi Carlile.