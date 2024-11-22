Cher has announced she is going to switch from music to movies again.

The 78-year-old singer made the move into films in the 1980s with performances in films such as ‘Silkwood’, ‘Mask’ and ‘Moonstruck’ – the last of which won her a best actress Oscar – and has now revealed she could back to the big screen thanks to an invite from 85-year-old ‘Megalopolis’ director Francis Ford Coppola.

According to The Sun, she said at a talk at a talk in New York to promote her newly released autobiography ‘Cher: The Memoir, Part 1’: “Francis Ford Coppola sent me an email the other day. He wants us to do a movie that we talked about 20 years ago.

“He got me into movies. He once said to me when I was in Vegas, ‘Why are you not doing movies?’”

The collaboration would mark a reunion for the pair as they have a history dating back to Cher’s early film career.

Cher also reflected on her dual love for music and acting, adding: “Singing and dancing is like having a party at someone’s house.

“Acting is like having a party at your house, and one is more fun.”

Cher’s most recent film role was in the 2018 musical ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, but she has stayed in the spotlight, balancing music, advocacy, and now writing.

Her first memoir is also already generating talk it is ripe for a film adaptation.

But Cher admitted she hasn’t thought about revisiting her writing for a movie project, adding: “It could make a good movie. It could be like an eight or nine-parter.

“That is true. I have not read the book as I wrote it. I thought, ‘Well, if I wrote it, I don’t have to read it.’”

Cher also revealed plans for a second book, expected to be published by Christmas next year.

She joked: “I guess I will read it when I am old.”