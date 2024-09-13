Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson's 'Symphony' has remained at the top of TikTok's Billboard Chart for three weeks running - thanks to a dolphin meme craze.

The 2017 hit has seen a resurgence in popularity as users continue to post their confessions over a picture of dolphins jumping out of water soundtracked to the chorus of the pop tune.

The song is holding on to the number one spot on TikTok’s Top 50 Music Chart and TikTok’s Billboard Chart, and streams have spiked to more than two billion thanks to the social media trend.

Jack Patterson of Clean Bandit commented: “The mad thing about the dolphins is that it feels like Gen Alpha have latched onto the original feeling of the melodies and chords that we wrote. Because what no one knows, is that when we first wrote the song, the lyrics were initially completely different:

“I've been hearing symphonies

With you all I heard was silence

A requiem for you and me

And every melody is timeless

You had me fooled

You had me scared

Thinking I’m no one without you there

But with you gone

I can hear my heart

And if you want the truth

Music sounds better without you."

He added: "The dolphin memes - which are essentially fml memes, using our most triumphant, joyful music, but with a sentence written over dolphin pictures about utter despair - tap into this original lyricism that was inspired by the chords in the first place! So, it is very interesting to us.”

Surf Curse's 'Disco' sits at number two on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart, followed by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' 'Die With A Smile'.