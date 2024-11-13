Coldplay are set to play the biggest show of their career in Ahmedabad.

Coldplay have announced their biggest-ever stadium show in India

Chris Martin and co will bring their 'Music of the Spheres' stadium tour to the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, India, on January 25.

The 'Fix You' hitmakers have also teased that they will be joined by a "mystery special guest".

After wrapping the Australian shows in Auckland on November 16, the Asian leg kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 9, before taking in Hong Kong, Seoul and Mumbai.

The North American leg takes place in May and July, starting in Stanford, California, on May 31.

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently announced concerts at London's Wembley Stadium and Hull's Craven Park Stadium next August in support of the Music Venue Trust.

The band are donating 10 per cent of their earnings from the shows to the charity fighting to save grassroots venues in the UK.

Frontman Chris recently spoke out on the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on independent venues and noted that the biggest acts on the planet – including themselves – were once up-and-coming bands and gained invaluable experience honing their craft at small venues, so it would be heartbreaking if they were forced to close their doors.

He told NME: “You can’t just jump into that. With all of the artists that are playing stadiums next year, it’s no coincidence that all of them started in a van, driving around and playing pubs: Oasis, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, the truth is all there. Taylor Swift has probably played more than anyone in tiny Nashville venues and county fairs.”