Crazy P singer Danielle Moore’s death has been ruled a suicide.

Crazy P singer and songwriter Danielle Moore's death has been rule a suicide

The British dance music star tragically passed away on August 30, 2024, at the age of 52, and the coroner’s report has confirmed the devastating cause of death.

Her heartbroken family shared how Danielle had “overcome” periods of “significant” mental illness in the past and suffered with “neurological and psychiatric symptoms” during the perimenopause transition, something they wish to raise awareness of.

They said in a statement: “Whilst we will never fully understand why Danielle took her life, we know that how she died bears no relation to who she was in life.

“Danielle cared deeply about the well-being of others and the world in which she lived.

“She was pained by social injustice and the impact of consumerism. She was an empath, instinctively compassionate and loyal, nurturing the truest of connections with the people in her life. The image of human kindness and generosity of spirit.”

They continued: “We also know that Danielle would never have wanted her outcome for anyone else. She overcame two periods of significant mental ill health in the distant past and was so grateful that she did. With support and treatment, Danielle came through what had seemed, at those times, to be intolerable and wanted to keep on living.

“We would like to take this opportunity to highlight the prevalence of neurological and psychiatric symptoms during the perimenopause; something which is well known within the scientific community, but little talked about outside it. They say that to be forewarned is to be forearmed, so if any good can come from Danielle’s death, perhaps it will be increased awareness and understanding of the impact that the perimenopause can have on women’s mental health.”

Thanking her fans for the “outpouring of love and support”, they concluded: “We would like to thank everyone who came to see Danielle perform over the years and enabled her to do what she loved. She was as captivated by you as you were by her. We would also like to thank everyone for their words of kindness since Danielle’s death. The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming.”

Crazy P was formed in the mid-90s by Chris Todd and Jim Baron, with bassist Tim Davies, percussionist Mav Kendricks, and Danielle joining a few years later.

Chris, Jim and Tim remain with drummer Matt Klose and the disco house group - which was originally named Crazy Penis – released their latest album, ‘Any Signs Of Love’, on November 29, almost three months after Danielle’s death.

On its predecessor, 2019’s politically charged ‘Age of the Ego’, lyricist Danielle called out the “people who have ravaged this country”, namely celebrities and politicians.