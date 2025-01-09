Drake is back in the studio.

Drake is teasing new music after returning to the studio

The hip-hop star has taken to Instagram to share a series of photographs in a recording space and of his dollar sign neck chains and matching nails, which have been used to tease an upcoming album with fellow rapper PartyNextDoor.

He simply captioned the post: "I thought this through."

At the end of 2024, Drake dropped the fiery 'Fighting Irish Freestyle', which appeared to lay into NBA star LeBron James after he attended his rival Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert in the summer.

He spits: "The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute/ Just know the s*** is personal to us and wasn't just business/ Analysing behavioural patterns is somewhat suspicious."

Drake has been at loggerheads with Kendrick for a while now and last year he took legal action.

The 'Passionfruit' rapper filed a legal petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick's diss song ‘Not Like Us’.

He accused the major label and publisher of “artificially inflated” streams for the record-breaking tune.

Released in May, the track marked Kendrick's fifth diss track aimed at his rap rival and came out less than 24 hours after his previous single, 'Meet the Grahams'.

Drake submitted a pre-filing in Texas after his previous filing in New York and accused UMG of defamation and “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender, engaging in pedophilic acts, harbouring sex offenders, and committing other criminal sexual acts.”

This was in reference to the lyrics: “Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophile” and “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor”.

Drake swiftly fired back on his retaliation track ‘The Heart Part 6’, denying Kendrick’s accusations he is a paedophile.

He rapped: “Speakin’ of anything with a child, let’s get to that now / This Epstein angle was the s***/I expected TikTok videos you collected and dissected / Instead of being on some diss-direct s*** / You rather f****** grab your pen and misdirect s***.”

He requested "pre-suit" depositions from UMG and iHeartMedia.

Drake claims UMG “funnelled payments to" iHeart and "its radio stations as part of a pay-to-play scheme.”

He didn't want any damages but requested that UMG confirmed the “identities and practices of any direct participants in a pay-to-play scheme, including any intermediaries who may have been involved.”

Kendrick is signed to pgLang, which licenses his releases to UMG’s Interscope, while Drake’s OVO label has a deal with UMG’s Republic for marketing and distribution.

Meanwhile, PartyNextDoor teased in November that the pair's collaborative album was "getting finished".