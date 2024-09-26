Dua Lipa, Jelly Roll and Demi Lovato are among the artists confirmed to appear at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

On October 19, the class of 2024 will be honoured in a ceremony in Cleveland, including Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool and the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest.

On Wednesday (25.09.24), 17 names were confirmed to either be giving a speech or performing in a tribute to one of the inductees.

Busta Rhymes, Dr. Dre, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye and Mac McAnally are also set to appear.

Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash, and The Roots will also take to the stage.

Other inductees include Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton who have been honoured with the Musical Influence accolade, and the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield have been chosen for their Musical Excellence.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse venue in Cleveland, Ohio and will air live on Disney Plus.

Cher's induction to the Hall of Fame comes after she didn't want to join the select group after her name was left off the ballots.

The singer pointed out she's the only solo artist ever to have scored number one chart hits in seven decades.

The only other artist to have achieved the same feat is the Rolling Stones, who were inducted in 1989.

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Cher fumed: "It took four of them to be one of me,. And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

She went on to add: "“I’m not kidding you.

“I was about to say s******* you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars … I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves."