Eagles have donated $2.5 million to the FireAid benefit in support of victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

Live Nation, AEG and the legendary rock group's manager Irving Azoff have joined forces to organise a fundraiser for relief efforts for those affected by the infernos that have swept across Southern California, which is schedule to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on January 30.

A lineup is yet to be revealed, but the ‘Get Over It’ rockers - fronted by Don Henley - have made a substantial donation towards the cause.

It comes just days after Metallica donated $500,000 to relief efforts.

The heavy metal legends announced that through their All Within My Hands Foundation they were splitting the sum between California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Pasadena Community Foundation’s Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.

The James Hetfield-led group said in a statement: “In the past week, the community has suffered at least 24 lives lost, nearly 100,000 people under evacuation orders, 40,000 acres burned, and more than 12,000 structures—commercial and residential—destroyed. However, numbers cannot articulate the magnitude of anguish as the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods.”

Eagles’ donation matched that of superstar Beyonce.

The 43-year-old Grammy winner announced her $2.5 million contribution would be given to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD Foundation to help victims of the wildfires.

A message posted on the charity's Instagram page stated: "Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.

"The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."

A host of stars have devastatingly lost their homes, including Paris Hilton, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, and Mandy Moore.