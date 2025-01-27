FISH has announced the UK leg of his farewell tour.

FISH will bow out after 40 years following the conclusion of his 'Road To The Isles Tour'

The solo project of Scottish musician Derek William Dick, the former lead singer of '80s neo-prog group Marillion, will retire from the road after a career spanning four decades following the conclusion of the 'Road To The Isles' jaunt.

The run kicks off with two sold-out concerts at the Haddington Corn Exchange in East Lothian, Scotland on February 18 and 19, the same venue he launched his solo career in 1989, before wrapping with two sold-out gigs at Glasgow's O2 Academy on March 9 and 10.

In a statement, FISH said: ''In a few weeks’ time I'll be standing on a stage in a sold-out Haddington Corn Exchange and remembering that this was where it all started with my solo career in 1989. It's going to be an emotional performance across these two nights which set up my final shows in the UK and the last section of the 'Road To The Isles' tour.

“The European leg was very special indeed and I can't remember enjoying singing and performing as much as I did across those 32 gigs. I had a fantastic time and achieved exactly what I set out to do. To leave behind powerful and emotive shows that would last a long time in the memories of fans.

“The UK nights are going to be awesome indeed with every venue holding something unique and promising so much for everyone both on and off stage."

The 66-year-old singer-songwriter admits it will be "difficult to process the emotions" following his final concert in Glasgow, but he is looking forward to his next chapter in his "new home" in the Outer Hebrides.

FISH added: "To be retiring on this wave is a wonderful feeling and I cannot adequately express how much this all means to me after over 40 years in the music business performing on stages across the world.

“It's going to be difficult to process the emotions involved but after the final Glasgow gig in March when I stand on the ferry heading over the sea to the Outer Hebrides and our new home I will have the biggest smile on my face imaginable.”

Five years ago, FISH released his final studio album 'Weltschmerz' (German for "world-weariness") to acclaim.

He will play songs from his 12 solo albums and his time in Marillion.

To grab remaining tickets, head to https://fishmusic.scot/road-to-the-isles-tour/.

‘Road To The Isles’ 2025 UK tour dates:

Tues Feb 18th 2025 Corn Exchange, HADDINGTON, SCO (SOLD OUT)

Wed Feb 19th 2025 Corn Exchange, HADDINGTON, SCO (SOLD OUT)

Fri Feb 21st 2025 Albert Hall, MANCHESTER, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat Feb 22nd 2025 The Halls, WOLVERHAMPTON, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun Feb 23rd 2025 Guildhall, PORTSMOUTH, UK

Tues Feb 25th 2025 The Palladium, LONDON UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed Feb 26th 2025 Beacon, BRISTOL UK

Fri Feb 28th 2025 Waterside, AYLESBURY, UK

Sat Mar 1st 2025 Corn Exchange, CAMBRIDGE, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun Mar 2nd 2025 Rock City, NOTTINGHAM, UK

Wed Mar 5th 2025 Philharmonic, LIVERPOOL, UK

Thurs Mar 6th 2025 O2 City Hall, NEWCASTLE, UK

Fri Mar 7th 2025 Music Hall, ABERDEEN, SCO

Sun Mar 9th 2025 O2 Academy, GLASGOW, SCO (SOLD OUT)

Mon Mar 10th 2025 O2 Academy, GLASGOW, SCO (SOLD OUT)