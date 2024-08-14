Frank Carter and Sex Pistols' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have announced a concert at London's O2 Forum Kentish.

Frank Carter has another show lined up with the Sex Pistols

After three sold-out fundraising concerts at Bush Hall in West London, the foursome will once again perform the Pistols’ iconic 1977 album 'Never Mind The B*******' in full.

Guitarist Steve said: “The response to the Bush Hall shows has been overwhelming and it’s a privilege to help out a local venue like that.

“And it became obvious that there are many more fans who want to see us. Playing with Frank has been such a pleasure that we wanted to extend the fun. So Kentish Town, here we come.”

General sale tickets go on sale on Friday (16.08.24) at 9am via https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-frank-carter-and-paul-cook-steve-jones-glen-matlock-of-the-sex-pistols-1501314.

Frank and Steve bonded when he was interviewed on the latter's radio show in 2008.

The former said: “This has been a joy from start to finish. When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I'm very excited to be a part of it.”

Paul commented: “We’re doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We’re going to be playing Pistols numbers cause they need support and they need the money. We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”

Steve quipped: “If it all goes wrong, it’s Paul’s f****** fault.”

Bassist Glen Matlock added: “I tend to agree with Steve.

“Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music. It's in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive, so we need to keep them going.”