Jamiroquai have announced their first tour in six years.

Jamiroquai are hitting the road for an arena run next year

The 'Heels of Steel' jaunt will see the 'Virtual Insanity' hitmakers play huge arenas across the UK and Europe, including London's The O2 on December 9, 2025, and Manchester's Co-op Live on December 6.

The UK leg also includes a stop at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on December 3 and Birmingham's Utilita Arena on December 12.

The European dates commence on November 6 in Barcelona, before heading to Lyon, Zurich, Vienna, Berlin, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, and wrapping in Brussels on November 29.

Frontman Jay Kay said: “One Man’s mission, for 30 years and counting, to put groove music into YOUR LIFE.

“Will you join us in the fight to Let The Disco Stay The Same – to conquer all your inner fears and boogie like NEVER before? DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES to heal the world through MUSIC? DO YOU HAVE…. THE HEELS OF STEEL!”

Tickets go on sale at 9am local time on Friday (22.11.24) via www.jamiroquai.com.

Jamiroquai last hit the road in 2019.

The tour announcement comes after it was reported that the group are working on their first album in eight years.

In March, it was revealed that the funk group had been back in the studio for the first time since the tragic loss of their bassist, Derrick McIntyre, who passed away in April, at the age of 66, after being involved in a car crash.

Their last full studio release was 2017's 'Automaton', which was about the rise in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and neglecting relationships with other human beings.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s been a long time coming but the time feels right for Jamiroquai to work on new music.

“Jay went into the studio for a writing session recently and it went really well.

“They got the band involved too and it all felt very special to be back together doing what they do best.

“Everyone involved is excited about the new project and what it will sound like.

“It’s early days and while they don’t know when the new record will be out, the wheels are in motion.”

Jamiroquai 2025 UK and European tour dates:

NOVEMBER

6 – Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi

8 – Lyon LDLC Arena

11 – Zurich Hallenstadion

13 – Milan Unipol Forum

15 – Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

19 – Berlin Uber Arena

22 – Cologne Lanxess Arena

25 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

27 – Paris Accor Arena

29 – Brussels ING Arena

DECEMBER

3 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

6 – Manchester Co-op Live

9 – London The O2

12 – Birmingham Utilita Arena