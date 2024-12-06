Myles Smith has won the BRIT Awards 2025 Rising Star accolade.

Myles Smith wins BRIT Awards Rising Star 2025 prize

The 26-year-old singer was shortlisted for the prestigious prize alongside Elmiene and Good Neighbours, and it was revealed by Jack Saunders, on his BBC Radio 1 New Music Show, that Myles had won the gong.

Myles said in a statement: "Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment.

"Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible.

"I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way.

"Your belief in me means everything.

"This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come - thank you for being part of this journey."

Myles has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, James Bay, Jessie J, Jorja Smith and The Last Dinner Party by winning the award.

He signed to RCA in December 2023, and has achieved plenty of success since, including a top five single 'Stargazing'.

Myles is also the only British artist to have four new singles enter the UK streaming chart this year, and he has had 1.4 billion streams around the world.

The Rising Star shortlist is selected by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations plus songwriters, producers and live bookers

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday March 1, and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena.