Kathy Sledge doesn't get bored of We Are Family

The 65-year-old singer - who was the youngest and founder member of Sister Sledge - has lost count of the number of times she's performed the group's 1979 single over the years but it still feels "special" to play it during her live shows because there's always new audience members to enjoy it.

Asked if she'd ever get bored of the song, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "No, it's a gift that keeps on giving. I know it sounds crazy, but it's true.

"I don't know how many times I've sang that song. But each time I sing it, believe it or not, I don't get tired of it. Because I always think of this: when I'm singing it at a festival, when I see you guys in September, [each time] is going to be different, because it's the first time I'm singing it there at that moment.

"And it'll be the first time I've seen it at the next place at that moment. Even though I've seen it like a gazillion times, it’s always new when I do it for that moment that you're doing it."

And Kathy believes the live performances of the track have retained the "spontaneity" of when it was recorded.

She added: "One reason I think it feels so spontaneous again, is because it was recorded with spontaneity. It was recorded, I never knew what was coming next. And so it keeps that it keeps the impact of feeling special when you sing it. It's true."

The track has been covered by a host of artists over the years, including the Spice Girls, Samantha Jade, and Babes in Toyland, and Kathy finds that flattering.

She said: "Honestly, I think it's a huge compliment. I think when someone wants to do your music, or give homage to your music, or your group or your band, then yeah, I think what's not to love about that."

Sister Sledge ft Kathy Sledge headlines Uptown Festival at Bute Park, Cardiff on Sunday 15 September. For more information and tickets, visit www.uptownfestival.co.uk.

The line-up also includes Maxi Priest, Aswad, Desmond Dekker's Aces, and Captain Accident and The Disasters.