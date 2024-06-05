Dogstar have announced their U.S. ’Summer Vacation Tour 2024’.

The rock band - which consists of bassist Keanu Reeves, guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse - are currently touring across Europe, and the group have now revealed American fans will also get the chance to see them on stage from August.

In a statement, the band said: “We are having the best time out here on the road interacting with fans at these shows, we wanted to keep it going!

“For this next U.S. run starting in August, we will be planning to try out some new songs as well. Hope to see you out there!”

Rob also took to Instagram to share the band’s excitement.

Commenting beneath Dogstar’s announcement post, he wrote: “We can’t wait to see everyone! Thank you all for all the love and support.

“We can feel it every time we take the stage.”

After a 23-year hiatus, Dogstar returned last October to release their album ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’, and Keanu teased the L.P. was just the beginning.

Speaking to Variety Music, the ‘John Wick’ actor said: “We want to make another record. We wanna get in the studio, we wanna tour, we wanna play, we wanna travel, we wanna have great shows and have people have a really good time.”

Bret added their new music was different to that of their previous work because the subject matter was “a little lighter”.

He explained: “I think this is a little lighter maybe than some of the last albums, subject-matter-wise.

“I think we’re 20 years older, and a lot of life has been lived since the last time we made a record, and it was a nice surprise to see that this is what came out of us.

“You know, it turns out we’re not as depressed as we used to be. Not every song is summery and happy, but … I hate to say it, but it’s fun.”

‘The Matrix’ star agreed and said: “I would say it’s definitely representative of Dogstar today and not a comp with the Dogstar of the past. I think it’s developed, as Bret said, just who we are now.”

Dogstar’s ‘Summer Vacation Tour 2024’ dates:

8 August - Indiana State Fair - Indianapolis, IN

9 August - Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races - Charles Town, WV

11 August - Lexington Opera House - Lexington, KY

13 August - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

14 August - The National - Richmond, VA

16 August - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

17 August -The Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

18 August - Del Lago Resort Casino - Waterloo, NY

20 August - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

22 August - Caesar's Windsor - Windsor, Canada

23 August - Horseshoe Hammond Casino - HAMMOND, IN

24 August - Rose Music Hall - Columbia, MO

27 August - The Astro Theater - La Vista, NE

28 August - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

30 August - Downstream Casino Resort - Quapaw, OK

31 August - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK

3 September - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

6 September - Silver Legacy Resort Casino - Reno, NV

7 September - Britt Festival Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR

8 September - McMenamins Grand Lodge - Forest Grove, OR

10 September - Spokane Live - Airway Heights, WA

13 September - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA

14 September - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Sacramento - Sacramento, CA

15 September - The Catalyst- Santa Cruz, CA

17 September - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

19 September - Harrah's Resort Socal - Valley Center, CA

20 September - The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

21 September - Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino - Maricopa, AZ