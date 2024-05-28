Liam Gallagher has boasted that his upcoming 'Definitely Maybe' 30th anniversary set is sounding "full-on psychedelic".

Liam Gallagher is thrilled with how the production is looking for his anniversary tour

The former Oasis frontman has been left "absolutely blown away" by how the production rehearsals have been going.

On Monday (27.05.24), Liam posted to X: "Production rehearsals tday for DM shenanigans CMON ... Absolutely blown away by the set it’s full on Psychedelic it’s like they’ve taken a photo of what’s in my mind LG x (sic)"

Liam - who has been at loggerheads with his brother, the group's former guitarist, Noel Gallagher, 56, since a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 - previously claimed his estranged sibling turned down his offer to reunite with him on the jaunt.

When a fan asked if Noel would be taking part, Liam replied: “He’s been asked and he’s refused."

As he has at many of his solo shows, the 51-year-old rock 'n' roll star will be joined by Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, 58, for the arena run.

The tour starts in Sheffield on June 2, and includes dates in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, and Dublin.

As well as performing hits including 'Live Forever', Cigarettes and Alcohol' and 'Supersonic', he'll sing fan-favourites ‘Whatever’, ‘Fade Away’, ‘Listen Up’ and his version of ‘Sad Song’.

Oasis are also releasing the reissue 'Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)'.

Set for release on August 30 - the release date of the landmark 1994 LP - the new formats boast tracks from abandoned from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, as well as outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel with Callum Marinho.

Another treat includes frontman Liam singing on a demo version of 'Sad Song', which was a bonus track on the original album.

Fans can also dive into new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee - who discovered the Britpop legends and offered to sign them then and there - and journalist Hamish MacBain.

The 'Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)' album is available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl - ‘Up In The Sky’ “Learning to fly” lyric inspired blue and white marble 2LP, and ‘Digsy's Dinner’ “Strawberries and cream” lyric inspired pink and white marble 2LP. It will also be available on Limited-Edition blue cassette and digital formats. All formats include the 2014 remastered version of the album.

Meanwhile, Noel recently hinted he would be keen to have an Oasis hologram show after being impressed by ABBA's lucrative 'ABBA Voyage' extravaganza.