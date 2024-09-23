Liam Gallagher has ripped into critics of his vocals during his performance at Wembley Stadium at the weekend.

The Oasis rocker performed for the first time since the 'Cigarettes and Alcohol' rockers announced their reunion tour at the heavyweight boxing fight between Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua on Saturday (21.09.24) and took to social media to issue a foul-mouthed tirade at those criticising his "angelic tones".

Liam posted on X: "To all those s******** who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night you ain't real fans you're just IMPOSTERS."

The 52-year-old star also suggested that those with Oasis tickets for next summer who complained about his vocals are welcome to give them back.

Liam wrote: "And if you do have tickets you wanna get rid of I'll gladly take them off your hands. We don't want the likes of you at our concerts next year anyway."

He also posted a painting of a bird accompanied by a message that said: "You will not stop me from singing my song.

"I will sing it forever."

Oasis announced their long-awaited reunion last month after 15 years of feuding between Liam and his older brother Noel Gallagher and the 'Everything's Electric' singer explained that he made the first move to set the wheels in motion for the return of the Britpop icons.

Asked "what's happening" with him and Noel, Liam told a fan on X, formerly Twitter: "Rite so we’re in this band called oasis decent he’s a guitarist I’m the singer and we’re gonna do some gigs nxt year hope that’s cleared things up (sic)"

He was then asked who called who first, and replied: "I called him but don’t tell anyone as I do t wont folk thinking I’m a soft lad and stuffs keep it between me n you cheers x (sic)"