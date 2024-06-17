Nathan Dawe has made it his ambition to have a number one single before the year ends.

Nathan Dawe at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

The 30-year-old dance music artist managed to reach number three on the UK singles chart with his track 'Lighter', which featured KSI, but he is yet to hit the top spot.

Nathan intends to get in the studio in the next few months and create a banger that will give him that elusive number one.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, he said: "I’d like a number one record, that would be nice.

"We’ve got close, we got a number three, but I need number one, that’s the thing.

"That’s a dream of mine I’ve not yet accomplished. I’ve been looking to achieve a lot of the dreams I’ve set and that’s one I’m still chasing.

"I think getting in the studio and getting that number one is the one."

As well as KSI, Nathan has collaborated with a host of artists, including Ella Henderson, Bebe Rexha, MNEK, Little Mix and more.

But there is one name that is at the top of his list when it comes a dream musical hook-up.

When asked who he most wants to work with, he answered: "Drake! Hopefully one day."