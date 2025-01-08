The Lumineers have announced their new album 'Automatic’.

The Lumineers have kicked off 2025 with news of a new album set for release in February

The folk group - comprising Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites - will release their follow-up to 2022's 'Brightside' on February 14 and have previewed the record with the release of the brooding lead single, 'Same Old Song'.

Wesley said: “This album marks 20 years of songwriting between Jeremiah and me.

“The album explores some of the absurdities of the modern world, like the increasingly blurry line between what’s real and what’s not, and the variety of ways we numb ourselves while trying to combat both boredom and overstimulation.”

The pair were inspired by Peter Jackson's 2021 Beatles 'Get Back' documentary to co-produce the record with the help of David Baron and Simone Felice.

The three-part doc gave fans of the legendary rock 'n' roll group a fly-on-the-wall insight into the making of The Beatles' 1970 album 'Let it Be', laying bare their creative process and the challenges they faced making their final LP in 1969.

Jeremiah added that he felt “a palpable sense of connection between Wes and me” making their fifth studio effort.

As well as having a new album on the way, the duo will embark on a UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off on May 22 in Cardiff, and includes a stop at London's The O2 on May 24.

The run is due to wrap on May 31 at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The 'Automatic' tracklisting:

‘Same Old Song’

‘A*****e’

‘Strings’

‘Automatic’

‘You’re All I’ve Got’

‘Plasticine’

‘Ativan’

‘Keys On The Table’

‘Better Day’

‘Sunflowers’

‘So Long’