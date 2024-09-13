Måneskin "are not done" after frontman Damiano David and bassist Victoria De Angelis unveiled their solo projects.

Fans were concerned after the two members of the 2021 Eurovision-winning group - completed by Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio - announced their side projects, but it doesn't spell the end of the 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' group.

Victoria, who released her debut solo single, ‘GET UP B****! (Shake Ya A**)’, last week, told NME: “We just finished our tour a couple of weeks ago and it went amazing so now we are just having a little ‘chill moment’ but of course, we are not done.”

The tune features Brazilian pop Anitta.

On how it came about, Victoria recounted: "I just sent her the demo I made and I was like, ‘I have this track, I think it would be sick to have you on it’, and she sent me the track after one week.

“I was on a plane downloading it with the little Wi-Fi that I bought and I was like, ‘Ahh’, shaking my a** on the plane. I love Anitta, she’s so bada** so it was the perfect collaboration.”

Damiano also teased his own project, which fans will hear on September 27.

Speaking to Billboard this week, he teased: “[It's] Something I’ve been working on for a lot of time and I am very proud of so I really can’t wait for the day to come.”

In a dramatic trailer on social media narrated by the singer as he rides in the back of a car, he says: “My name is Damiano David. I was born in 1999, Rome, Italy. I love music, arts and women. I love the feeling of beautiful clothes and the smell of a nice perfume. In my life I’ve been a thief, a liar, a lover, a shapeshifter.

“I travelled all around the world to find my voice, just to end up where everything’s started. My name is Damiano David and today is the first day of my life.”