Miley Cyrus feels "so proud of every moment" in her career.

Miley Cyrus doesn't have many regrets

The 32-year-old pop star has reinvented herself numerous times as an artist and although she's attracted criticism at different moments, Miley has insisted she doesn't live with any career regrets.

The 'Flowers' hitmaker told Pamela Anderson: "I’ve had so many pivots and evolutions and - some might say detours - within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of what we are - something that’s more potent, something that’s more real.

"Funnily enough when I look back, all the mistakes, anything I was unsure of or I didn’t understand, I am so proud of every moment and now every stage of my life."

Miley explained that the only thing she regrets about her career, is some of her fashion choices.

The chart-topping singer said: "I would not go back and change anything ... Except [for] a couple things I was wearing."

In December, Miley took to social media to reflect on her "bittersweet" 2024.

The 'Party in the U.S.A.' hitmaker also explained that she was looking forward to the new year with a renewed sense of optimism.

Miley - who has been dating musician Maxx Morando since 2021 - wrote on Instagram: "HAPPY HOLIDAYS AND NEW YEAR!

"It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to a year that has been so good to me, but I am looking forward to starting over again. This is one of my favorite parts of not just the creative process but the way life has chosen to teach me.

"In everything I do I like to go ALL the way. Give it ALL I’ve got. ALL for it to come to an end, move on and start anew. At times it can be a heartbreaking process but I’ve always known the pieces to come back together and create something beautiful.

"Thank you to everyone who has been apart of making this year so special.

"Sincerely, Miley (sic)"