The folk-rock group - comprising Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane and Ben Lovett - have unveiled their fifth studio album, 'Rushmere', which is due for release on March 28.

The first single will land on Friday (17.01.25).

It marks their first full-length project since 2018's 'Delta' and the departure of former banjoist and lead guitarist Winston Marshall.

The musician departed the band in June 2021, after 14 years, due to being embroiled in controversy for praising a book by right-wing journalist Andy Ngo.

Winston posted a lengthy message on Medium where he recalled his time with the 'I Will Wait' hitmakers and said that it had been "no easy decision" to leave.

He wrote: "I loved those first tours. Bouncing off a sweaty stage in an Edinburgh catacomb we then had to get to a gig in Camden by lunch the next day.

"We couldn't fit all four of us and Ted's double-bass into the VW Polo. I think it was Ben who drew the short-straw and had to follow by train with his keyboard. I remember blitzing it down the M6 through the night, the lads asleep beside me.

"We made it but my voice sadly didn't, completely shot by exhaustion, I had to mime my harmonies. Being in Mumford Sons was exhilarating."

Winston admitted that the Twitter storm contributed to his decision to leave the group, after previously revealing that he would be taking a break.

He wrote: "From odysseys through the Scottish Islands to headlining Glastonbury, from The Betsy Trotwood to Madison Square Garden. We've done it all.

"What a blessing it was to be so close to such talent as those three lads. I will look back at it all with immense pride and love. However, after much reflection and consideration, I have decided it is time to move on.

"This is a difficult decision first brought about by an unintentional Twitter storm."

Although it's the first Mumford and Sons record in seven years, frontman Marcus released his debut solo album, 'Self-Titled', in 2022, featuring the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile and Clairo.

'Rushmere' tracklisting:

1. 'Malibu'

2. 'Caroline'

3. 'Rushmere'

4. 'Monochrome'

5. 'Truth'

6. 'Where It Belongs'

7. 'Anchor'

8. 'Surrender'

9. 'Blood On The Page' Feat. Madison Cunningham

10. 'Carry O'